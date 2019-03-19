Discover ‘must-read’ authors at Calderdale libraries this spring

Book lovers in Calderdale are in for a treat as inspiring author events are taking place in libraries across the borough as part of Read Regional 2019.

Founded in 2008, Read Regional is a celebration of brilliant new books from the North of England.

The campaign sees the 12 new titles stocked in libraries across the North, including Calderdale, with authors taking part in events around the region.

On Friday 5 April at 2pm, Brighouse Library will host author Catherine Isaac. The Sunday Times top ten bestselling author, writing as Jane Costello, will talk about her new book, ‘You, Me, Everything’.

Laura Steven will visit Halifax Central Library on Wednesday 10 April at 1.30pm talking about her hilarious, ground-breaking novel ‘The Exact Opposite of Okay’.

On Thursday 25 April at Hebden Bridge Library, poet Anna Woodford will host an Exploring Poetry workshop at 7pm, before Clare Shaw reads from her latest poetry collection at 8pm.

Mark Illis will be at Todmorden Library on Thursday 2 May at 1.30pm, to talk about the second book in his Impossible series - a comic-book inspired adventure for teenagers, with a graphic novel twist.

Finally, Robert Scragg will be at Elland Library on Thursday 9 May at 2.30pm discussing his detective novel, ‘Between the Cracks’.

All events are free to attend, but advance booking is recommended at www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalembc, where there’s also more information about all the events taking place.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director of Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “I’m delighted that Calderdale libraries are once again getting involved in the Read Regional campaign – celebrating authors based in the North of England.

“As well as stocking all 12 wonderful titles from this year’s Read Regional selection, Calderdale libraries will also be hosting author events, giving people the chance to hear from inspiring northern writers.

“Why not call into your local library and give the Read Regional authors a try?”

The Read Regional titles will remain in stock in libraries, adding to the wealth of new northern literature readers can borrow from Calderdale libraries.

Claire Malcolm, Chief Executive of New Writing North, said: “Our Read Regional list for 2019 is a real celebration of brilliant books that you must not miss out on this year.

“The North is bursting with literary talent and this list reflects a wide range of genres and subjects, from courageous Young Adult to an extraordinary Ugandan epic, so there really is something for everyone.”

Read Regional is funded by Arts Council England and is produced in partnership by New Writing North, Calderdale Libraries and 21 other library authorities.

