Murder arrest after woman's body found in Lightcliffe

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers said they were called at 4.38pm to reports of a body in the Aysgarth Avenue area.

A 45-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police say they are are not actively seeking any further suspects in connection with the death.

A police cordon is in place on Asygarth Avenue and the surrounding area whilst investigative work is carried out.

Anyone with information that might help with the police's investigation should call police on 101 quoting log 1317 of October 31.