Man fined for stealing two experience vouchers from Boots and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates' Court.

Naman Amin (39) of Milton Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £253 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sultan Mohammed Khan (42) of Surrey Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Israar Shahid (30) of Haugh Shaw Road, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Jordan Patrick Crosse (29) of Slade Lane, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £133 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Yusuf Ali (19) of Thrum Hall Drive, Halifax, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Ellie May Robinson (21) of Garden Road, Brighouse, given three points on her licence, £103 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jade Broadbent (32) of Aislaby Heights, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, failing to supply a specimen of breath for analysis.

Thomas Francie Stokes (30) of Copley Drive, Copley, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing two experience vouchers of an unknown, but less than £200, value belonging to Boots.

Yassar Adalat (37) of Milton Place, St John’s, Halifax, given eight points of his licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Parveen Akhtar (48) of Warley Road, Halifax, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Lloyd Griffin (25) of Yeadon Drive, Southowram, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Brian Phillip Kerry (50) of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Colin Platts (48) of Dudley Crescent, Illingworth, given a community order, £5 fine, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Dermot Holroyd (37) of Rothery Court, Crossley Gardens, Pellon, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Ben Coburn (20) of Langdales, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Amanda Jane Edmondson (45) of Poplar View, Lightcliffe, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing a child’s toy to the value of £10 from Sainsbury’s.