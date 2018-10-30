Brighouse crash: Car hit speeds of up to 115mph after failing to stop for police on M62

A car hit speeds of up to 115mph as its driver tried to evade traffic police in West Yorkshire.

The Mazda had failed to stop for officers on the M62 and drove off at high speed, prompting a pursuit by police.

It turned off the motorway at junction 25 near Brighouse before crashing into a roundabout.

Three people who had been travelling in the vehicle then tried to make a run for it, but were swiftly arrested by officers.

Sharing details of the incident on Twitter, Traffic Dave said the vehicle had reached speeds of up to 115mph in the run-up to the crash.

