1,000 cannabis plants found after drugs raid in Brighouse
Police discovered around 1,000 cannabis plants after raiding a building in Brighouse.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 3:46 pm
The search was carried out at an address on Clifton Road on Sunday afternoon.
Officers said they found the plants growing in five different rooms.
Two men - Gjin Leraj, 34, of Oak Leigh Gardens, London and Myslim Istrefi, 38, of no fixed abode - were found inside the property and arrested and subsequently charged with production of a Class B drug.
Both remain in custody.
Officers were at the scene while investigations were carried out and the electrics were made safe.
Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, where information can be passed on anonymously, on 0800 555111.