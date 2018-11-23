Coach bursts into flames on M62 - closing one lane near Huddersfield

One lane of the M62 is currently closed due to a coach bursting into flames.

The lane closure is on the eastbound carriageway between junction 22 for Rishworth Moor and junction 24 for Ainley Top.Lane one of three is closed.

The coach is on the hardshoulder and there were no passengers, while the driver are believed to have exited the vehicle safely.

Highways England said in a tweet: "M62 J22 to J23 we currently have a coach on fire on the hardshoulder, no passengers and driver out of the vehicle safe. @WYFRS and #Trafficofficers on route to deal.

Highways England tweeted this picture of the coach fire on the M62

