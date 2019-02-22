Telecoms firm sees turnover grow

Brighouse-based telecoms provider Abzorb has recorded turnover growth of 49 per cent over the past three years.

The multi-million-pound company leading telecoms provider is also set to bolster its senior team this year, as it continues to build new technology solutions that will make it easier for customers to do business.

It comes as the telecoms industry gears up to encounter trends such as 5G development and AI.

Abzorb, which has been serving customers since 1992, prides itself on customer care and a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including mobiles, fixed lines, and data.

Founder Steve Beeby said: “Last year was another strong year for Abzorb and we have some exciting announcements to come during 2019.

“Our technology roadmap will be part of a scale-up over the next 12 months, as will some interesting senior hires.”

Abzorb is one of only a small number of service providers for Vodafone, O2 and EE. The company also works with other industry leading names including BT and Xelion to provide businesses with one contact.