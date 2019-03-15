Brighouse dentist signs for Leeds United

Brighouse based private dental practice, Town Hall Dental, have announced a partnership with football club Leeds United to provide dental treatment for the players and staff and boost their work in the local community.

Based in the Old Town Hall, Brighouse, Town Hall Dental have been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

Recently, the practice announced that they had been awarded ‘Dental Practice of the Year 2019’, to go alongside similar commendations such as ‘Best Patient Care in the UK’ at the Dentistry Awards.

Through The Town Hall Foundation, the team have been at the forefront of community work in West Yorkshire in recent months.

Their activities including volunteering with the homeless in Leeds as well as providing oral health education in schools.

The new partnership will see Town Hall Dental recognised as the official dental partner of the Championship club, who celebrate their 100-year anniversary in 2019.

The practice will be providing dental care and emergency treatments for the players, ensuring that they are match fit.

As well as their work in dentistry, both parties will look to work together helping the community and working with those most in need. The Leeds United Foundation is the official charity for Leeds United Football Club and has conducted projects such as donation drives for foodbanks and helping disabled youth locally.

Practice Manager of Town Hall Dental, Rachel Dilley, said: “We’re making a big statement of intent with our partnership with Leeds United, and it encapsulates everything that we do here at Town Hall.

"We’re incredibly proud of our excellent dentistry ability, as well as our patient care, and we’re glad that Leeds United have recognised that and chosen us to help keep their players fit.

"Additionally, we’re incredibly devoted to the community that helped us reach this stage, and being able to partner with The Leeds United Foundation will give us an even bigger boost in our work with the homeless, isolated and disabled.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on lots of projects together, and excited to work alongside a club with such a rich history and great fanbase.”