Brighouse Angling Club's fundraising campaign to tackle otter problem

Brighouse Angling Association has set up a fundraising campaign to tackle a serious otter problem in Calderdale's waterways.

The club, which was founded in 1928, had noticed throughout 2017 they were losing fish with no visible signs of disease and over the last six months they saw a rise in the number of otters in the area.

The group would like to install an otter fence to the perimeter of their lakes, including Brookfoot Lake, to stop the furry creatures from eating all the fish.

The Just Giving page was set up by committee member and bailiff for Brighouse Angling Club waters, Kyle Hemingway. On the page he said: "The otter attacks have become more prevalent in the last month with lake depths of three to 11ft with bars and islands it really makes it easy pickings for our furry visitor to catch our fish stocks especially with the cold months being here and the fish slowing down.

"As a result of this we are now looking to install an otter fence to the perimeter of our three lakes. We feel this is the best way forward for the future of our fish stocks and club.

"We are a small club with limited funds, and while we will do everything we can to fund these works we really do need help towards funding these works, materials and plant machinery hire needed to do the job in hand."

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so via the club's Just Giving page.