Award-winner Father John Misty heads top Halifax Piece Hall concert bill

Halifax Piece Hall has announced that Grammy award winning singer songwriter Father John Misty will be performing a UK exclusive headline show at the Grade I listed former cloth hall in the spring.

The show, on Saturday, May 26, will be the first in a series of live, large scale music events in the newly renovated heritage destination.

Father John Misty has enjoyed much critical acclaim following the release of his award-winning third album Pure Comedy, and he brings his charismatic live show to Halifax joined by a host of special guests.

This special event will be his only headline show in the UK taking place this summer, and includes equally high quality support artists.

Best known for his tenure fronting the Scottish pop revivalists Orange Juice as well as his international solo hit “A Girl Like You”, singer Edwyn Collins joins Misty on the bill.

Also announced today is Frightened Rabbit, who celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of the seminal album Midnight Organ Fight at the end of 2017 with three special UK shows. They will bring their clever but purposefully naïve pop music to the beautiful backdrop of The Piece Hall.

Following the release of their first new work in three years in album ‘Microshift’, acclaimed Leeds-Halifax based psychedelic noise rock band Hookworms will add their signature sound of euphoric catharsis to the bill.

Completing the line-up is one of the most exciting young bands in the country right now, Halifax’s fast-rising The Orielles.

Having announced details of the release of their debut album, ‘Silver Dollar Moment’ on Heavenly Recordings, their sound is tinged by their influences from 90s alternative rock bands Sonic Youth and Pixies.

This is the first of its kind and marks the start of a series of Live at The Piece Hall events to take place in the recently reopened 66,000 sq ft piazza, following a £19 million pound transformation.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust said: “The vision for the newly reopened Piece Hall always included presenting exciting contemporary music concerts and we’re so pleased that the first of these gigs has attracted such a high calibre of artists like Father John Misty.

“We hope this event is just the start of us becoming a key destination for people wanting to see great live music in such a unique and historic beautiful backdrop.”

The line up of live music will complimented by a number of pop-up bars, serving craft beers and local street food favourites across the day alongside the Piece Hall’s resident independents.

A number of Premium Tickets are available which offer holders access to the upper balconies, exclusive access to the Balcony Bar and fast track private entrance into the venue.

Tickets are on general sale from this Wednesday, February 7, at 10am from Seetickets.com, Lunatickets.co.uk, thepiecehall.co.uk, and from Leeds record shops Crash Records and Jumbo Records.

There is also an exclusive Piece Hall Trust Member Pre-Sale on Tuesday, February 6, at 10am (runs for 24 hours).

General admission tickets are £37.50 each and the Premium Tickets £50 each.