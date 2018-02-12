Ambulance teeters on the brink of sheer drop in icy road slip drama - pictures

This ambulance is the vehicle which collided with a wall in the wintry conditions on Sunday evening, closing Walker Lane, which links Hebden Bridge and Old Town.

The vehicle, left hanging over a sheer drop, was awaiting rescue today, and the pictures, used by permission, were taken by Chris Gaunt.

Ambulance crashed, blocking road at Walker Lane, which links Hebden Bridge and Old Town. Used with permission, copyright Chris Gaunt

Having gone through the wall and over the edge towards the steep drop, a daylight operation using specialist equipment will be necessary to safely extract the vehicle before the road can be re-opened, police said earlier today.

Ambulance crashed, blocking road at Walker Lane, which links Hebden Bridge and Old Town. Used with permission, copyright Chris Gaunt