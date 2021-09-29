See inside this unique home, transformed from a former Calderdale school

The stone built, Grade ll Listed property comes with gardens that include a summerhouse, and glorious views.

As a split level conversion, it offers three or four bedrooms and a bespoke dining kitchen that has exposed beams, and a feature cast iron fireplace and multi fuel stove.

A vaulted reception hall is currently used as a dining and sitting area, with a bespoke wooden staircase up to a spacious mezzanine, that provides an optional fourth bedroom.

But the mezzanine could easily be adapted to other purposes.

Two of three double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and one displays a feature wall.

The house bathroom contains a four piece suite with both a bath and a walk-in shower enclosure.

With an abundance of original features and seven bays of sash windows, this home harks back to its past life with a plaque over the door that states it was built by public subscription in 1829 for children of all religious denominations.

An allotment, formal gardens, flower beds and flagged patio areas are outside.

The recently added summerhouse can be utilised all year as it has power, heating and lights.

There’s a stream bordering the gardens, with moorland stretching beyond, and ample parking space.

This home is well placed for Todmorden town centre, with easy transport links to Hebden Bridge, and to towns and cities further afield.

The property on Bacup Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £475,000 with James Hogan, Yopa. Call 07749 956863.

1. Extensive gardens A view of the property from its established garden. Photo Sales

2. Summerhouse in the garden This summerhouse can be used throughout the seasons as it has light and heating. Photo Sales

3. Mezzanine level An accent on wood adds warmth throughout the property's interior. Photo Sales

4. Character and comfort Open plan space within the quirky family home. Photo Sales