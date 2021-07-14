See inside this luxurious, historic home for sale in Calderdale

The former farmhouse is the site of an early Methodist Society that formed in Todmorden Edge in 1740, and held a first meeting there in October 1748.

The building dates back to 1697, and has stone walls, mullion windows and timbers, with careful extension and modernisation.

It seems to have everything, from reception rooms with stunning views, to a games room, a cinema, and a gym.

There is an acre or so of landscaped gardens and a low courtyard with pagola fountain and mood lighting in a dining area with a pizza oven and a hot tub.

A nearby allotment has an automated watering system and a Hartley Botanical greenhouse.

With four bedrooms, Todmorden Edge South has exceptional views of Calder Valley and across to Stoodley Pike.

It has a biomass heating system, but original fireplaces remain to give an authentic cosiness.

A modern Drew Forsyth handmade kitchen has Miele appliances, with an antique granite topped peninsular. An informal dining area sits within the orangery.

Even the utility and boot room has bespoke oak cabinets and an oil fired Rayburn range.

All four bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the first floor, the master bedroom with an en suite and dressing rooms.

On a lower ground floor are a wine cellar, and below that the games room. There is a gym, and an office unit with high speed cellular broadband link. The house is networked with CAT5 cable.

Todmorden Edge South is approached through electric gates and has a double garage block.

An additional two acres of land with a helicopter hangar is available for purchase as a separate negotiation.

Todmorden Edge South, Parkin Lane, Todmorden, is for sale with Fine and Country priced £850,000. Call 01422 419890 for details.

