Look inside this stunning £1.3m home for sale near Halifax

Stone pillars and electric gates front the long driveway with period lighting that leads to the four-bedroom house and over an acre of gardens.

Impressive at first sight, the property has a front patio with steps down to an expanse of lawn with trees.

The entrance hall shows off some elements of the period architecture, from deep skirting boards to a ceiling rose and coving, and there is walnut flooring with a spindle staircase, below which is a door to the basement with its barrel-vaulted cellar.

Further doors lead to the kitchen with utility room, a living room and formal dining room, also currently used as a music room.

The exceptionally large kitchen, flooded with natural light from double-glazed sash windows, flows through to a family living area that has a stone fireplace with flagged hearth and a Stuv wood-burning stove.

Hand painted shaker-style units and walnut fronted wall cupboards with concealed down-lighters line the kitchen, with Silestone worktops and a central island unit. There’s a Britannia range-style cooker with six burner gas hob and griddle, electric double ovens, an integrated Miele dishwasher and larder fridge, and a Liebherr larder freezer.

Sash windows with shutters in the living room have views across the valley, and a fireplace with marble surround houses a coal effect gas fire.

The formal dining room also hosts a feature fireplace.

An inner landing on the first floor leads to two bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room. There’s another bathroom, and an office.

From the main landing are two further bedrooms, with dressing rooms that have under floor heating.

Luxurious en suite bathroom and shower rooms include one with a Villeroy and Bosch bath and a large walk-in shower.

The property has a detached garden store, a double garage and plenty of parking, plus a timber glazed summer house.

The Grove, Stainland Dean, Holywell Green, is priced at £1,300,000 with Simon Blyth estate agent. Call 01484 651878 for more details.

1. The house frontage Stone steps lead down to a lawn from the terrace. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living The stylish dining room with family area, through from the kitchen. Photo Sales

3. A stylish kitchen The range style cooker has a central position within the kitchen area. Photo Sales

4. An elegant sitting room A feature fireplace in this room, that has views over the gardens. Photo Sales