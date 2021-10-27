FOR SALE: Grade ll Listed home with land, stables and fantastic views, near Halifax

​Warley Lodge and its tiered gardens can’t help but impress, while the views are tremendous.

The Grade ll Listed building dates back to around 1635. With mullion windows, exposed beams​ and stone flagged floors, it oozes character.

A large breakfast kitchen flows through to living and dining space, and there’s a utility room and an office. Even the w.c. has engineered wood flooring and wall panelling.

Within the kitchen is​ ​an open stone fireplace, fitted units and a central island​ with black oak work surfaces. Integral appliances include ​a ​Rangemaster dual fuel oven with ​six​ ring gas hob.

​The lounge​,​ with herringbone parquet flooring,​ has​ wall panelling and ​a ​multifuel stove, stone hearth and timber mantle​.

​All five bedrooms and the bathroom are on the first floor, with one mezzanine level. The period style bathroom includes a walk-in shower, and a roll-top, claw foot bath.

Stabling and 2.5 acres of grazing could attract horse lovers. There is a detached garage.

South-facing landscaped gardens lie to the front and within the tiered garden are lawns, a decked area, a pond and waterfall. Another raised garden has a timber pergola, stone flagged patio and summer house.

Warley Lodge, Warley, Halifax, is for sale with Charnock Bates. Call 01422 380100.

1. Beautiful setting... Looking out across the valley from the tiered gardens of Warley Lodge. Photo Sales

2. A stunning kitchen The spacious fitted kitchen with large central fireplace as a feature. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable lounge A wooden floor, mullion windows and rustic fireplace give this room strong character. Photo Sales

4. Bedroom with a view One of the spacious bedrooms within the property. Photo Sales