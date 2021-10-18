For sale: Beautifully extended cottage in idyllic setting near Halifax

Gate Cottage is a carefully renovated, three bedroom, contemporary design home with both double glazing and central heating.

The country style kitchen with beamed ceiling has fitted units and a range style cooker with double extractor hood over, with a breakfast bar, and a feature wooden staircase with glass balustrade up to the first floor.

Space is maximised, from the reception hall and separate sitting or reading area, to an open plan lounge through to dining room, the former with a stone floor and woodburning stove within a stone fireplace with exposed stone chimney breast.

There’s also a useful utility area and a ground floor wc..

On the floor above are three sizeable bedrooms, and a bathroom with exposed stonework and beams, that includes a free-standing bath on claw feet, and a walk-in shower cubicle.

One main bedroom has a dressing room, and a feature exposed stone wall, with access to a balcony and lovely views.

There’s a landscaped garden and plenty of parking.

Gate Cottage, Luddenden, Halifax, HX2 6SJ is for sale with Purple Bricks priced £395,000. See https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/brochure/1249711 for details.

