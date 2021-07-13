Calderdale areas with more than 20 Covid cases over the last seven days as more restrictions to lift on July 19
These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale with more than 20 Covid cases over the last seven days.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:45 am
According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 6.
Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.
Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.
