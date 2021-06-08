Public Health England figures show that 15,092 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 7) in Calderdale, up from 14,997 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Almost 100 coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Calderdale now stands at 7,137 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 7,009.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 16,458 over the period, to 4,522,476.

Calderdale's cases were among the 405,587 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 1,533 over the period.