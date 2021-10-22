Mayor of Calderdale opens new facility at Rastrick High School

Councillor Chris Pillai, Mayor of Calderdale with Rastrick High School students.

The new covered area provides students with additional social space whilst ensuring protection from the elements when they transition from lesson to lesson across the school site.

The innovative and creative design of the structure, has been achieved through a close working partnership between the school, the school’s architect and building contractors.

Councillor Pillai of the Rastrick Ward works closely within the local community of Rastrick and, as such Rastrick High School hosted the Mayor for the morning whilst he opened the new area alongside students from all year groups.

The state-of-the-art social area provides a safe, spacious and weatherproof environment that can be enjoyed by all students.

Head of School, Mat Williams, commented that “It was a real pleasure to host Mayor Pillai today and especially nice for him, along with our students to officially open our new facility. Our new covered area is a wonderful addition to our school building. It enhances our facilities and most importantly provides a great social, learning and performance space for not just our current students, but those who will join us in the future.”

Chris Pillai, Mayor of Calderdale commented “It was an honour to be invited to Rastrick High School and officially open the fabulous new facility alongside the students. It is a wonderful project that will benefit the children of Rastrick High School for many generations to come. It really is fantastic to note the real positive changes that have taken place at Rastrick High School since I last attended some years ago.”