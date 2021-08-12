GCSE and A level results: Get your free congratulations message in the Halifax Courier

GCSE students receive their results at Crossley Heath School last year.

But soon it will be time to celebrate all their hard work as they pick up their A level and GCSE results on August 10 and August 12 respectively.

Here at the Halifax Courier, we are giving proud parents, grandparents and other friends or family the chance to send pupils of all ages a public message of congratulations this summer.

Although many of them have not sat exams due to the pandemic, this is still a nervous time as they wait to learn their grades.

It is still the time of year when exam results drop through letterboxes or into email inboxes.

And we want to provide people the chance to tell the world how proud they are of their special student.

It doesn’t matter whether the person in your life is receiving their GCSE or A level results, has completed a degree, has finished an apprenticeship or has achieved their vocational qualification at college.

We want to celebrate success of any kind. There will be some with lots of top grades, but we also think it is right to recognise the efforts of everyone who has worked hard and achieved the very best grade they could. Everyone deserves credit.

We know this last academic year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, but despite all this uncertainty and changes, the city's teachers have done incredible things.

They have still managed to educate and inspire their students.

All you need to do is fill in this form we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, the town, city or village where they live and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

The closing date for messages will be 11pm on Thursday, August 19.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them near the end of term.