Unify PR & Marketing expands its team as it celebrates two major national account wins

The first win sees Unify secure an annual contract with national tile retailer, Tile Giant, focused on media outreach and advertising.

The agency has a strong track record for working with homes and interiors brands, making Tile Giant a natural fit for the Unify team.

Known in the industry for its extensive network of interiors journalists and influencers, Unify will be driving forward consumer awareness through targeted advertising to reach new audiences, as well handling PR activity within leading consumer glossy magazines, national titles and retail press.

The agency, who is starting out in its third year of business, has also welcomed Typhoon Housewares to its family of clients.

Contracted to position Typhoon as a style-led housewares brand with a love of fashion and travel, Unify will be reaching out to its influencer network to grow a larger following for the brand, while positioning its product collections within top tier titles.

With these series of new business wins Unify has expanded its team recruiting Sophie De Luca and Rio Saltonstall as PR & Social Media Executives.

The two new recruits join Unify’s established team of PR and social experts, bringing with them a fresh perspective and the opportunity to grow their skills in the creative industries.

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify said: “2021 is filling us with excitement.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the business and adding new clients to our books. The pandemic has given businesses everywhere a chance to reevaluate their strategic direction and activities, which we’re benefitting from.

"A boutique Northern agency, we combine the best of both worlds through a personal, small business approach with national reach, something that is really resonating with brands in our sector. Our clients want to feel completely valued by an agency and see exceptional results – which is what we do for every client, every day.