Allvotec and Vapour partner to accelerate the next generation UC integration

Vapour’s CEO Tim Mercer

The 30-year-old organisation empowers more than 200 partners to drive the digital transformation and growth of their public and private customers. And as the market’s retirement of legacy systems continues at pace, in favour of next generation, cloud-based UC adoption, Allvotec sought to collaborate with a true UC specialist to accelerate its innovation roadmap.

Vapour has therefore been appointed as a select partner for Avaya projects with <250 users.

The Vapour Subscription Service (VSS) means Allvotec can securely deliver enterprise-grade UC services via Vapour’s private network infrastructure, with an end-to-end service wrap, complete with SIP if required. But the customer relationship and contract remain with them.

Commenting on appointing Vapour, Allvotec’s CEO Dave Gardner said: “For three decades, we’ve delivered, supported and maintained tech solutions that enhance customers’ communications, collaboration and productivity, via a partner-exclusive business model. We only collaborate with true experts who are as confident and experienced in their respective fields, as we are.

We’re forecasting a big growth over the next 12 months, as organisations’ digital transformation projects continue at pace. Vapour will now play a key part in accelerating our ability to innovate, and deliver successful UC solutions which are agile, robust and compliant.”