Wit and wedding bells in Sam’s starring role

Halifax actor Sam Heron, who recently graduated from the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, has been starring in London’s West End in a heart-warming show aimed at young children.

Now he has returned to his roots as the show The Scarecrows’ Wedding comes to the stage of West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds.

He plays Harry O’ Hay in Scamp Theatre’s stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling book.

Director Eva Sampson said:

“I’m delighted that The Scarecrows’ Wedding has headed out on tour again this year. It’s a great opportunity to bring the show to new audiences and share Harry and Betty’s epic love story.”

In the show scarecrows Harry and Betty fall in love and decide to get married.But when Harry sets off in search of a few wedding day essentials, the farmer decides to replace him with a new scarecrow, the devilishly smooth Reginald Rake. Will Harry make it back in the nick of time before Reginald ruins their special day?

Suitable for families and children aged 3-plus the show runs until Saturday, June 3. Tel: 0113 213 7700.