Brighouse Echo

Friday night rush hour in West Yorkshire: Live incidents

Date:3rd January 2017. Picture James Hardisty. Police incident on the Ainley Top slip road Huddersfield, West Yorkshire off the M62 junction 24 where one man has been shot dead by police, pictured West Yorkshire Police forensic teams examining the cars at the scene.

M62 police shooting probe delays firearms case

Plans for new signs and more for Sainsbury, Halifax.

Planning applications: Changes to Sainsburys Supermarket in Halifax

Lettuce shortage is just the tip of the iceberg

Voluntary groups face health cash crisis as axe falls

UK schools introduce body cameras for teachers

Rare 50p coins could make you a mint

PPCSO Ian Robinson, Kathryn Raw, coun David Kirton, coun Graham Hall and Sgt Dean Maddocks, giving out cold calling control zone information on Stoney Lane estate, Lightcliffe

Proud family pay tribute to Councillor Graham Hall

Chocolate Easter Bunny recalled due to tampering fears

Strongman Eddie Hall rides off with motorbike prize after lifting Britain's Strongest Man title at Doncaster Dome. Photos: Marisa Cashill.

Strongman Eddie Hall smokes competition with world record title win

Garrod paves way for Siddal win

Natural choice: Tim Bresnan delighted to be in main support role for Yorkshire

The Coalfield Crooner Jack Land Noble

VIDEO PREVIEW: The Coalfield Crooner at Barnsley Lamproom Theatre

M PFEIFFER & JOHN MALKOVICH DANGEROUS LIAISONS WARNER BROS 01/05/1988 CTL37655

Playing dangerous games

Bradford Road in Bailiffe Bridge was very quiet pre 1904

Echoes of the past: A race along a quiet Bradford Road

Regula Ysewijn, author of Pride and Pudding.

The art of the perfect Yorkshire pudding

Bradford Crown Court

14-year-old boy had sex with young girl

Caol�n McGinley, pictured with the coin he found.

Your 50p coin could be worth hundreds

Frank now has a final loving home in Halifax

Halifax man gives stray cat with terminal cancer a loving home

A huge asteroid is heading towards Earth (artists impression)

Massive asteroid could smash into Earth destroying cities and sparking huge tsunamis

