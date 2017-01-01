Brighouse Echo

Travel alert: Major disruption after person struck by train on East Coast Main Line

News
Thousands of motorists have joined a lawsuit against Volkswagen which could cost the car manufacturer billions

VW owners stand to pocket thousands from emissions scandal

Environment

Snow in Yorkshire by Friday as Arctic blast heads our way

News
Warning over ‘convincing’ fake Amazon emails

Crime 1

Two horses found in Brighouse

News

Car collided with three vehicles before seriously injuring West Yorkshire woman in Harrogate

News 2

Simple blood test can predict if you’ll die young

Health 1
Five really easy ways to end up with more money in 2017

News

VIDEO: Rescue dog adoption film goes viral

News
Brighouse Town Ladies boss Rob Mitchell has plenty to think about as the new season approaches.

Brighouse Ladies’ dream tie

Football
Acklam v Brods Here is a selection from yesterday's match: 0032 is Rob Jennings

Brods third after hard-fought win

Rugby

Calderdale pair lose in semis

Rugby
Heath v West Leeds Dom Walsh

Dom’s late winner for Heath

Rugby

Rishworthians cut it fine

Rugby

Yates hopeful for beaten Crocs

Rugby

Brighouse take point at Bridge

Football

Top gigs signed for Independent Week

Music
Watt Studios celebrated a great year with an open day to show what they have to offer

Watt Studios celebrates its first anniversary

News 1
Rev Philip Cooper and wife Janet Ben, Hannah, and Baby Joshua in1994

Echoes of the past: Fond fairwell at Lower Wyke Moravian Church

Lifestyle 1
These are students from Clifton St Johns school 1949/50

Echoes of the past: The mystery of the school photo is solved

Lifestyle 1

Sisters whose parents did not give them names are taken into care

Regional
Bradford Crown Court

14-year-old boy had sex with young girl

Crime
Open day at the re-building Elland Bridge project

New date revealed for reopening of Elland Bridge

News
Stephen with Shirley, May Wiseman, Michelle Bancroft

Brighouse slimmers impress TV presenter

News
Picture submitted by Andrew Dobson

Major blaze at Sowerby Bridge skip hire firm

News
