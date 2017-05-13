Win a family ticket to see Ben & Holly

From the producers of the hugely successful Peppa Pig theatre tours, Fiery Light Productions, comes the welcome return visit of the live stage show, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

This new tour arrives at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday and Sunday May 27/28 with performances at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday and 10am and 1pm on Sunday. Tickets are £17 and £15 from 01422 351158.

Entertainment One’s (eOne) Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom hails from the award-winning animation studio Astley Baker Davies, creators of the global preschool phenomenon Peppa Pig. Currently a top rated show for pre-schoolers Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom airs daily on Nick Jr and on 5’s Milkshake and has picked up numerous accolades including a BAFTA award, British Animation Award and an Emmy Award.

Fiery Light Productions have brought all the magic of the show on the small screen to the stage in this exciting musical adventure.Ben and Holly have fun and games helping Gaston clean up his messy cave; they go on a trip to The Big World with tooth-fairy Nanny Plum; and still have time to plan a surprise for King Elf’s birthday party, complete with an unplanned jelly flood.

Packed full of games, songs and laughter, this is an enchanting and magical visit to the Little Kingdom. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family.

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom is produced by Fiery Light Productions (Fiery Angel and Limelight Productions) who also produced LazyTown Live!, Roald Dahl’s The BFG, Octonauts and the Deep Sea Volcano Adventure and the five Peppa Pig stage tours, Peppa Pig’s Party and Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and the current Peppa Pig’s Surprise.

Competition

We have teamed up with the producers of Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom and the Victoria Theatre to run a competition in which two lucky readers can win a family ticket for four to see the show at 4pm on May 27 when it comes to Halifax and meet the stars afterwards.

It is free to enter and all you have to do is answer this simple question posed by the producers.

Q: What is the name of the ladybird in Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom?

Is it George, Gary or Gaston?

When you have your answer put it on an email marked Ben & Holly competition and send it to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for the competition is noon Friday, May 19. Only one entry per person please and the usual Johnston Press rules will apply. Winners will be informed immediately.