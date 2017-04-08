Miller classic at Little Theatre

Director Jenny Gore and her colleagues at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre take on the challenging Arthur Miller play A View from the Bridge at the end of this month.

Set in 1950s Brooklyn this is a powerful drama depicting hard working Italian-American families surviving under harsh circumstances and for Eddie Carbone and his family love, lust and pride make a lethal combination.

“The play calls for a large cast with strong leading actors, and we have recruited several young newcomers, along with others who will be familiar to many of you,” says director Jenny Gore.

Devan Dallas and Ibby Ahmed, who have acted with the Halifax Thespians, play Catherine and Rodolpho, a young couple who are the catalyst for Eddie Carbone’s tragedy. Other newcomers are Oliver Bairstow, Jordan Greenwood and Siobhan Coulding. You may recognise regulars, Mike Bellenie, playing Eddie Carbone, Gilly Walker as his wife, Beatrice, and Vaughan Leslie as Alfieri, the wise all-seeing lawyer.

“We are trying new things with the staging of the play. Recreating the urban setting of the drama has been a challenge, but with the help of set builder, John Beardwood, we have produced a striking back-drop for the action,” she said.

Book tickets online at www.hblt.co.uk by clicking on ‘Theatre Tickets’ and choose the ‘Buy Tickets Online’ option from the drop down menu.

Tickets can also be bought from Innovation, Hebden Bridge. The play runs from Monday to Saturday, April 17-22, 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.