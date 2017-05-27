Jimmy Carr-ies on joking

With a vast repertoire and lightning-sharp delivery, prolific joke -teller Jimmy Carr returns to Bradford with his ‘Greatest Hits’ tour on Sunday, June 11.

Now on a mammoth UK tour, he stops off at the Alhambra Theatre to present a selection of his best jokes along with new material in ‘the ultimate comedy show’.

Jimmy has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to more than two million people across four continents.

He won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and has been nominated for the Perrier Award.

On TV he hosts ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ and ‘The Big Fat Quiz of the Year’.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are available on 01274 432000.