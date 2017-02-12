Walk the line with the man in black

The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and ‘kicking like a mule’ with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow.

This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace.

A dynamic performance from an unparalleled group of highly talented musicians and a guaranteed treat for country music lovers and die hard Cash fans alike.

The stage lights up with a colourful explosion of energy, against a striking backdrop of classic screen imagery of the ‘real deal’.

Clive John, captures the essence of Cash with exceptional style and confidence.

His deep, distinctive vocals are spot on, evoking pure country magic with Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.

Charismatic duets are superb. Renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson, encapsulate the tender charm and uplifting humour shared by the late enigmatic pair.

The music doesn’t miss a beat as the set glides seamlessly along, evoking a timeless quality of a golden era with fresh contemporary flair.

Martin Bentley (bass) is in a league of his own and Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) first class.

Backing vocals by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters, complimenting the line up with equally impressive versatility.

Despite the band’s professional portfolio and slick stage presence they reach a direct intimacy with audiences of all ages that other performers can’t quite pull off. This is more than just a show, it’s a heart warming story played out with genuine passion and a wonderful celebration of one of worlds greatest known artists.

