It’s back to a musical future for St Michael’s

Back to a Musical Future is a rather apt title for the award-winning St Michael’s Amateurs who return to the stage after an enforced break due to the 2015 Boxing day floods.

St Michael’s Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society performs in St Michael’s parish hall in Mytholmroyd.

Eighteen months ago the parish hall was under five feet of flood water and restoration work took most of 2016 which meant that the Amateurs could not rehearse or produce any shows.

With this concert the society is showing they are well and truly back and enjoying their newly restored venue, stage and dressing room facilities.

The society hopes the show will be supported by people who enjoyed watching them in the past and by everyone who welcomes the return of live theatre to Mytholmroyd. The show runs from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20 nightly at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets are £10 from 07716 408196.

Future plans are for the junior section to present Alice in Wonderland in November and the senior society to perform Guys and Dolls in May 2018.