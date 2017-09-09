Charity music festival is held in Sophie’s memory

It is 10 years since the horrific murder of Sophie Lancaster - a crime that shocked the nation and brought hate crime firmly into the public arena.

Since her tragic death aged 20 in Bacup, Lancashire her family have set up a charity foundation which is creating a lasting legacy to Sophie, who was a Goth, to provide educational group-works that will challenge the prejudice and intolerance towards people from alternative subcultures; to campaign to have the UK Hate Crime legislation extended to include people from alternative subcultures or lifestyle and dress.

Now Sophie’s life will be celebrated with an all day charity music festival S.O.P.H.E.S.T on Saturday, September 16 at the Upper George in Halifax which starts at 1pm and goes on until late.

Said co-organiser Carol Shaw: “The reason I wanted to raise for the Sophie Lancaster Foundation is, myself and my fiancé, Scott, were watching ‘Murdered For Being Different’, a docu-film about Sophie and how her murder came about. We were horrified and upset. It brought it all back, so we then got in touch with our co-host, Andrew Brown, and decided to do this little festival in her name.

“It’s had so much positivity so far. We’re all proud to be part of such an amazing charity.”

There is a full programme of brilliant bands that just keep on coming throughout the afternoon and into the night - Oil City (1pm); The Victims (2pm); Sciatica (3pm); David Holmes and Vince Cayo (4pm); Age Against the Machine (5pm); Kingdom in Kaos (6pm); The Budan (7pm); Rob.G and the Yalla Yallas (8pm); Mr.Shiraz (9pm); Black Falcon (10pm).

The event is free. There will be donation buckets plus raffles with a wide range of prizes. The Foundation is also sending some of their merchandise to sell. And home made food will be served between 5pm and 6pm for a donation to charity.

Donations of prizes come from Dave’s Place Tattoos, Halifax; Lazy Bandit Tattoo Parlour, Elland; Frame Smart Ltd, Halifax; Wendy’s Allsorts, Borough Market; Wicked Creations jewellery; Anj’s Bracelets; band merchandise; Kerrang Magazine and Rock and Goth, Sowerby Bridge.