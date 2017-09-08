Brighouse band Embrace announce new album and tour dates

Brighouse band Embrace has revealed details of their new album and tour dates

From starting in a shed in Bailiff Bridge, the five piece of Danny McNamara, Richard McNamara, Mike Heaton, Steve Firth and Mickey Dale released their first album in eight years back in 2014.

However, fans will be glad to hear the news that they have released new material here.

The band announced on their Facebook page : "It seems like forever, but we are excited to finally announce our new album is going to be called Love Is A Basic Need.

"We will also be going on a short tour of more intimate venues. You can pre-order the album now and get exclusive tour pre-sale access here

"We've worked really hard on the album and are all massively proud of it.

"We hope you like it and look forward to seeing you on tour in November."

Their debut album, “The Good Will Out” went to No.1 in the UK albums chart before releasing their critically acclaimed album, Out of Nothing.

The band also recorded World At Your Feet, England’s World Cup football anthem in 2006.

In 2014 Embrace was the band's eponymously titled sixth studio album. Produced by Richard McNamara and recorded at the bands own Magnetic North studios, the album was released on the Cooking Vinyl label

The album was the band's first LP in eight years, the follow-up to 2006's This New Day, it entered the UK charts at number five.

The launch of the album was accompanied by a limited theatrical run of the band's live film Magnetic North

Drawing on influences from post-punk bands of the late 1970s and early 80s, the album was well received but seen as something of a departure from the band's established sound.