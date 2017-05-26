Black Dyke’s brass feast

Soloist Peter Moore, principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra and 2008 winner of BBC Young Musician of the Year, will join Black Dyke Brass Band when it returns to Leeds Town Hall on Sunday, June 4 for a gala concert.

Other guests will include Yorkshire Youth Band and the programme will include favourite pieces from 2016 Yorkshire Regional Champions Black Dyke.

The grand finale of the gala festival will see more than 200 musicians performing Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Arthur Sullivan’s The Lost Chord and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent Slavonic March.

Twenty-year-old Peter has appeared with the Northern Chamber Orchestra, Brighton Philharmonic and the Polish Chamber Orchestra and appeared at festivals and venues throughout the UK.

Telephone 0113 376 0318.