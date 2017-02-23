BREAKING: WWE's new UK superstar wrestlers to join legends at Sheffield Arena

WWE's new UK superstar wrestlers will make history when they battle alongside legends on the next live tour - including a date at Sheffield Arena, we can exclusively reveal.

Stars of the newly created United Kingdom Championship Tournament (UKCT) are for the first time scheduled to appear at select WWE Live Events in the UK and Ireland from May 4 to 12.

The tour includes a night of explosive WWE LIVE action in Yorkshire at Sheffield Arena on Thursday, May 11, from 7.30pm. Ticket details below.

The UKCT was launched only last month with two nights of wrestling at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom - aired worldwide on the award-winning WWE Network.

Tyler Bate emerged victorious and was crowned the first-ever United Kingdom Champion after 16 of the country's top wrestlers were put in the spotlight.

Now Bate is now scheduled for ring action alongside fellow new UKTC stars Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Joseph Conners, Tyson T-Bone, Mark Andrews, James Drake, Dan Moloney, Sam Gradwell, Saxon Huxley, Tucker, Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne.

Also on the bill - which can change due to injuries - are some of WWE's biggest established household names, including Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, Natalya and many more.

WWE LIVE is billed as a unique blend of sport and action-packed family entertainment, bursting with all the energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for Sheffield Arena, limited to six per person and all prices including booking fees, where applicable, are £26, £36.75, £47.25, £63 or £73.50, when bought in person from the Arena box office.

Or pay £28, £39.20, £50.40, £67.20 and £78.40, by calling the Arena hotline on 0114 256 5656 or via the website, where you will find more event details, at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.

WWE Live wrestling superstars coming to UK Arenas in May.

A limited number of WWE Superstar VIP Experience tickets are available for this show priced £400, including premium ringside ticket, meet and greet autograph opportunity with WWE superstars, line-up subject to change; three new exclusive VIP merchandise Items, limited edition 2017 autograph book and a matted superstar collage.

Merchandise packages are available priced £250, including best tiered ticket, matted autographed superstar photo, three new exclusive VIP merchandise Items and official WWE program.

WWE Superstar VIP Experience and Merchandise package ticket buyers must provide an email address or phone number, to be contacted with details of timings and collection point of packages the week of show.

Advanced reserved on-site event car parking is priced £7. if still available pay on day on-site parking is £10.

Doors will open for this event at 6pm to allow extra time to enter the venue due to additional security requirements and measures.

WWE Live UK Tour dates including UK Championship Tournament action:

Thursday, 4 May, 7:30 p.m. – SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Friday, 5 May, 7:30 p.m. – 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Friday, 5 May, 7:30 p.m. – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Monday, 8 May, 7:30 p.m.: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England

Wednesday, 10 May, 7:30 p.m.: Genting Arena, Birmingham, England

Thursday, 11 May, 7:30 p.m.: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

Friday, 12 May, 7:30 p.m.: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

Talent depicted and scheduled to appear are subject to change. All times listed are local time.

WWE's new United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate.

Tyler Bate in action against Pete Dunne.

Mark Andrews claims victory over Joseph Connors

WWE UK star Mark Andrews.

WWE UK wrestler Sam Gradwell