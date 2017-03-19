This Easter the clocks go right back at Eureka!

While most people will be putting their clocks forward this Spring, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum will be celebrating the Easter holidays by turning theirs way back, for a bit of Medieval Mayhem between April 1 and 23.

Travel back in time (and into Halifax) to meet kings and queens, knights and serfs and a few damsels who are most definitely NOT in distress.

Join in with daily interactive story sessions and challenge your family to see who’ll be victorious on the medieval assault course.

Construct your very own castle in some large-scale den building sessions, and on April 11/12 and 19/20 everyone is invited to test their chivalry, bravery and gallantry at Eureka! Knight School.

Over the Easter Weekend (April 14-17) you can try your hand at entertaining a royal court with some very special Jesters, and throughout the holidays older children are invited on an adventure to explore the Land of the Goblins (must be eight years or older).

All activities are included in the cost of Eureka! admission, or free to annual pass holders.