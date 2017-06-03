Artists offer a taste of ‘Freedom’

Art-lovers will be able to enjoy a taste of ‘Freedom’ at a new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse this month.

The exhibition features some of the UK’s top artists who accepted an invitation from gallery owner Stephen Lord to contribute some of their best and most eye-catching artworks.

He said: “With summer on the way, we thought we would open our doors and enjoy a bit of ‘Freedom’ this June.

“We have given our artists freedom to take their art in whatever direction they liked and they haven’t disappointed.

“We have a wonderfully eclectic mix of subjects and styles from abstract canvas works to still life originals and local landscapes.”

The exhibition features more than 40 new paintings by seven leading artists and highlights glorious landscapes, florals and scenery.

Midlands-based artist Louise Rawlings has a degree in illustration and has won many fans for her charming images. The exhibition showcases some rare large original paintings.

Two new artists to the gallery are Anna Tosney, showing prints of the Yorkshire Dales, and CC Mingaroni with paintings of Venice.

Back by popular demand are Matt Turner, Christine Pybus, Helen Cassidy and Amy Charlesworth, based in Bradford, who has a BA Fine Art degree from Leeds Metropolitan University. All four will be showing new original art works.

The free exhibition runs until Saturday, July 8. For more information ring 01484 722462.