Town’s Easter clash all-ticket

FC Halifax Town’s Easter Monday clash away to Harrogate Town (3.0) has been made all ticket.

The match looks likely to be an important ome for the Shaymen, who are third in National League North ahead of tonight’s trip to Brackley and bidding for a play-off place.

All supporters will require a ticket to gain entry to the CNG Stadium on April 17 and they will need to be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available on the day.

Halifax fans can get tickets from the club office or online. Ticket prices are £13 for adults, £7 for concessions and £3 for under 18s.

Supporters will be segregated with away followers occupying The Sterling Motors Stand after entering the ground via the South Gate turnstile,