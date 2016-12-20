Town game all ticket

FC Halifax Town have been allocated 600 tickets for the first of their two Vanarama National League North meetings in seven days with Darlington.

The Boxing Day away date has been made all-ticket because Darlington are expecting a bumper crowd for their return to playing in the town.

Darlington have been in exile at Bishop Auckland’s ground since 2012, having suffered financial meltdown.

The Quakers, who formerly played at Feethams (now a housing estate) and Heritage Park, are moving into a new stadium at Blackwell Meadows, home of Darlington Rugby Club.

Two stands have been erected and £750,000 spent at Blackwell, with £300,000 of that money raised by Darlington fans who will be keen to cheer their side to success on Monday.

The Boxing Day match got the go-ahead yesterday when Blackwell passed its inspection by the Football Association.

Darlington were demoted four divisions for failing to exit administration by the proper procedures but have had three promotions based at Heritage Park.

They are fifth in the table, three places above Billy Heath’s Halifax, but neither side is in the best of form.

Town haven’t won a league match since they beat visitors Kidderminster at the Shay on November 12.

Darlington lost 2-1 at Kidderminster on Saturday, having gone off the boil since winning 4-1 away to Harrogate Town on October 29.

Halifax, who host Darlington on New Year’s Day, had requested more tickets for the first meeting but the ground has a capacity of around 3,000 and segregation will be in operation.

Tickets are on sale at the Shay (£12 adult, £8 concessions, £4 Under 16, Under 5 free when accompanied by a paying adult) with the office open from 11am to 4pm today.