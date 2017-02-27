Shelf FC clinch final place

Shelf FC are celebrating reaching their first major final after beating Midgley United 3-1 in the Jack Haymer Challenge Cup at West Vale on Saturday.

The middle-section Halifax AFL side have only been in existence for four seasons, but have run junior sides since 1992.

Shelf did win the Invitation Cup for lower division teams in their first season and gained promotion from the bottom section last season.

This term they have taken their form to a new level. They have won all their 10 games in Division One, powered through to a West Riding Trophy trip to Wortley next weekend and have now earned a Shay final against either Illingworth St Mary’s or Ryburn United, who meet next weekend.

In last weekend’s semi-final, Shelf took a 2-0 interval lead with goals from Josh Hans.

Both sides hit the woodwork and Midgley, third in the Premier, got one back with 15 minutes to go, only for Gary Baldy to clinch victory for Shelf in a tight contest.

Shelf chairman Tony Aaron said the players were looking forward to the final. “Everyone is buzzing,” he said.