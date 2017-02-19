Brighouse held by strugglers

Brighouse Town dropped another two points when they were held 1-1 at home by the Evo Stik NPL’s bottom club Burscough yesterday.

They slipped to 10th in the table and have had only one win in eight games since they beat visitors Colwyn Bay 2-1 on January 2.

Paul Quinn’s men looked on course when Adam Baker robbed a defender and picked his spot after 19 minutes.

However, they were unable to get a second and the visitors from Ormskirk equalised through Adam Gilchrist with 14 minutes left.

Brighouse are next in action on Saturday when they host Colne, who are fifth after a 2-1 home win over Ossett Town yesterday.