Below-par Heath well beaten

Heath came unstuck by 41-27 away to a Selby side battling hard to stay in Yorkshire One yesterday.

The withdrawals of Jack Sheldrake and Jordan Moana led to Michael Reynolds coming in on the wing while Si Brown and Alex McFadden took places on the bench.

The visitors to Sandyhill made a bright start but an penalty miss from Ezra Hinchliffe after three minutes seemed to inspire Selby, who opened the scoring on eight minutes with a try from centre Alex Webster in the corner. The conversion attempt was charged down by Luke Saltonstall.

Heath quickly responded with a planned move from a scrum on the half way. Richards Brown, Dom Walsh and Hinchliffe were involved before Eddie Cartwright who got the ball out to Saltonstall, who ghosted in under the posts for a converted try and a 7-5 lead on 15 minutes.

The lead was short lived as a mistake from Heath at the re-start gave Selby possession. Good defence from Reynolds and Cameron Ramsden only halted the inevitable as Selby threw the ball about and scored a converted try.

The hosts quickly opened up a sloppy Heath defence for a third try to lead 19-7 on 24 minutes.

Alex McFadden came on for Olly Cook but Selby bagged their bonus point try after only 35 minutes to lead 26-7.

A penalty from Hinchliffe reduced the arrears but Selby notched a fifth try on the stroke of half time to have the game won at 33-10.

Heath, facing damage limitations, made a good start to the second half with a Brown try but Selby crossed again on the hour mark to make it 38-15.

Selby maintained control but Brown scored his second try on 65 minutes and the goal was added.

A penalty from Selby made it 41-22 on 70 minutes and the hosts dominated the last 10 minutes but it was Heath who had the last word through Cartwright following good work from Walsh, Ramsden and Bradbrook.