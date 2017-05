FIREFIGHTERS freed a man from the wreckage of a car in after a crash in Liversedge

Fire crews from Cleckheaton and Dewsbury were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on Headlands Road at its junction with Huddersfield Road at Liversedge just after 11.30pm last night. (Weds May 24)

Headllands Road junction with Huddersfield Road, Liversidge. Photo: Google

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.