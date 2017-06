Thousands people turned out to enjoy this year's Brodstock festival.

Held at Old Brodleians Rugby Union Club, Hipperholme, there was music, stalls and entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Brodstock 2017.

Proceeds from the day go to Overgate Hospice and the Brods.

