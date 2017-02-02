Proud family pay tribute to Councillor Graham Hall

Tributes have been paid to a Hipperholme and Lightcliffe councillor and former Mayor of Calderdale after his death aged 63.

Graham Hall, who has served his ward since 1999, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 28 at Calderdale Royal Hospital after an illness.

PPCSO Ian Robinson, Kathryn Raw, coun David Kirton, coun Graham Hall and Sgt Dean Maddocks, giving out cold calling control zone information on Stoney Lane estate, Lightcliffe

Raised in the Shibden Valley, Mr Hall worked with his father Tommy as a green grocer on King Street in Brighouse before moving to the Halifax Borough Market, growing his business.

He entered Sheffield Hallam University as a mature student, obtaining a BA (Hon) in Housing and worked for a housing association championing inclusion and providing accessible homes.

While employed, Graham studied for and obtained an MBA at the University of Bradford.

Mr Hall was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan, daughter Joanna and two sons, Andrew and David, older brother Alan and four grandchildren; Anya, Isabel, Esmé and Alexander.

Graham’s younger son, David, said: “Dad wanted to help people and gave so much to the community.

“I am extremely proud of everything he achieved.

“He has been there for me throughout my life. He will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts.“

Eldest son, Andrew, said that he was pleased that his daughter Isabel was able to be with him doing one of his last council duties, laying a wreath at the Bailiff Bridge cenotaph in November.

Mr Hall was first elected to Calderdale Council in 1980 representing Northowram & Shelf ward.

He was then elected on two further occasions to represent the Rastrick in 1987 and 1995.

In 2000, he became the Mayor of Calderdale.

The funeral will take place on Monday February 13 2017 at St Matthew’s Church, Lightcliffe at 11am, followed by interment in the churchyard for Graham’s family.