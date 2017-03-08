Search

Budget 2017: As it happened... Reaction, analysis and the numbers you need to know

Follow news of today's Budget Live on our blog.

Follow news of today's Budget Live on our blog.

0
Have your say

Welcome to The Yorkshire Post's LIVE blog of today's Prime Minister's Questions and the Chancellor's 2017 Budget. Press F5 to refresh the feed.

Budget: ‘Brighter future’ outside EU; handout for pubs, but more face tax hikes