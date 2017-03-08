Budget 2017: As it happened... Reaction, analysis and the numbers you need to know

Welcome to The Yorkshire Post's LIVE blog of today's Prime Minister's Questions and the Chancellor's 2017 Budget. Press F5 to refresh the feed.
Budget: ‘Brighter future’ outside EU; handout for pubs, but more face tax hikes
Welcome to The Yorkshire Post's LIVE blog of today's Prime Minister's Questions and the Chancellor's 2017 Budget. Press F5 to refresh the feed.
Budget: ‘Brighter future’ outside EU; handout for pubs, but more face tax hikes
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Brighouse Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.