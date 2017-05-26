Planning applications: Redevelopment of Co-op petrol station site in Mytholmroyd

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Side and rear extension: 32 Hough, Northowram.

Demolition of existing conservatory and decking to facilitate new conservatory and raised patio to east elevation and first floor extension to South Elevation (Amended scheme to 16/00884): Emscott Southedge, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

Replacement conservatory to rear: 54 Caldercroft, Elland.

Poly tunnel: Stoodley Hall, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden.

Erection of Poly tunnel (Listed Building Consent): Stoodley Hall, Stoodley Lane, Todmorden.

Construction of three residential dwellings (amended house types to application number 16/01316/FUL reducing the overall number of units proposed from 34 down to 30): Park View And Associated Land To The East Green Lane, Shelf.

Dormer to rear (Listed Building Consent): Old Lindley Farm Cottage, Old Lindley Road, Outlane.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Fern Valley Chase, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): The Manse, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Dormer to rear: Old Lindley Farm Cottage, Old Lindley Road, Outlane.

Single storey extension to side and detached carport: Hollingrove East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Detached dwelling: Land Adjacent To 37 Warley Road, King Cross.

Change of use from Industrial to Play Gym: Unit 28 Asquith Bottom Mills, Asquith Bottom, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): Hollingrove East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Two storey side and rear extension: 26 Lower Clay Pits, Halifax.

Prune four trees and fell four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 44D Long Ridge, Brighouse.

First floor extension to rear: 49 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Proposed side and rear extension: 9 Edgeholme Lane, Warley, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 252 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Extension to changing room block: Hammerstones Playing Fields, Hammerstones Road, Elland.

Demolition of rear lean to porch to facilitate two storey extension: 23 High Street, Luddenden.

Proposed first floor side extension: 46 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Single storey rear extension and dormers to front and rear: 6 Spring Grove, Halifax.

Creation of parking area (Lawful Development Certificate): 4 Hazelmoor Fold, Blackley.

Two storey side extension: Thorpe Cottage, Rochdale Road, Triangle.

Demolition of redundant farm building to facilitate new dwelling: Lower Plain Farm, Plain Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Installation of flue (Listed Building Consent): National Trust Visitor Centre, Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to front and side: 13 Prospect Court, Halifax.

Balcony to rear: 157 Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

Demolition of existing retail buildings, temporary kiosk and redevelopment of the existing site to create a new single storey retail foodstore (Use Class A1) and associated petrol filling station forecourt with car parking: Burnley Road Garage, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Single storey extension to East elevation: 4 Knowles Road, Brighouse.

Change of use from agricultural land to mixed use of agricultural land with yard area, stable block (part used as utility block), stationing of caravans for residential occupation by Traveller family with associated works (hardstanding, fencing, walls, septic tank, alterations to access with entrance gates, electricity box and gas tank)- (part retrospective): Caravan At West View Stables, West View, Stainland.

Residential development of three dwellings: Land East Of 714 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of garage to facilitate residential development of a pair of semi-detached dwellings: 24 Longfield Avenue, Northowram.

Detached single storey outbuildin: Lower Shaw Booth Barn, Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls.

Change of use of living space to food preparation for existing hot food take away and external flue: 2 Bridge End, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Extension to rear: 9 Summergate Place, Halifax.

Residential development of eight flats (Outline): Land Adjacent To 28 Victoria Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01656 - conditions 2 & 3: Peel House, Stocks Lane, Luddenden.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 3 metres to eaves: 26 Oaklands Avenue, Northowram.

Replacment of pylon YW42: Replacement Pylon At Grid Ref 411842 424861, Sunny Bank Lane, Southowram.

Prune seven trees (Tree Preservation Order): 13 Nursery Nook, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 12/00586 - condition 20: Smithfield Joinery Works, South Lane, Elland.

New access ramp, steps and raised decking: Calderdale Industrial Museum, Square Road, Halifax.

Change of use application from A1 retail to A3 restaurant: 14 Wade House Road, Shelf.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00221- conditions 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 & 9: Rostherne 295 Willowfield Road, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension: 97 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

First floor extension: Upper Longlands House, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Single storey extension to rear elevation: 44 Parkdale Drive, Triangle.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on 15/01250/HSE: Archways Lower Road, Scammonden.

Convert loft space and add new window to north west elevation at first floor level.: Flat 2, 10 Weir Street, Todmorden.

External fire escape staircase to rear (retrospective): 13 Crown Street, Halifax.

Roof extension to detached property including internal alternations: The Coach House, Stoney Lane, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Change of use from ground floor Offices (B1) to tuition centre (D1): 8 King Cross Street, Halifax.

Demolition of existing barn to facilitate detached dwelling: Rosemary Hill Barn, Rosemary Lane, Siddal.

Granny annexe ancillary to main dwelling. (Revised Scheme to 16/00534): 3 - 5 Sandy Dyke Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Change of use of unused land to form extended garden area (Retrospective): 14 Church Lane, Lower Edge, Elland.