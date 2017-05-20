New venue for bigger festival

It is testimony to its growing success that this year’s BridgeFest will take place at Brighouse Sports Club .

For two years it has been staged at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, but organisers have responded to growing numbers over the first two year with this latest move because it has simply grown too big.

The event, which is packed with cracking music and entertainment takes place on Saturday, May 27 from 12.30pm to 8pm.

There will be free minibus travel to the Sports Club for revellers from Bailiff Bridge with a pick up at the end of Victoria Road at 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm and from Brighouse (Parsonage Car Park entrance) at 12.45pm, 1.15pm and 1.45pm.

There is a fabulous line-up of live musicians including the talented Jess Thristan, Georgia Farrar The Rainey Street Band, Oil City, Old’s Cool, Fie Fie Fie and Foxes Faux.

Organisers suggest those going along take a chair and blanket to sit on.

Picnics are allowed, though there will be hot food available to buy. But people are asked not to take their own alcohol or bring pets.

Pre event wristband prices are £5 per adult and £5 per child from a number of local stores and on the day £10 per adult and £5 per child with under 3s going free.

For a full list of events, stalls and timings and for wristband details and where to get them, go to the BridgeFest Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/596554097209597/ or the ticket hotline 07545867269 between 9am and 9pm.