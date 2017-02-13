New bus timetables set to be rolled out across West Yorkshire

A raft of timetable changes to buses across West Yorkshire - one of the largest to ever take place - are set to come into force this weekend.

With over 180 - more than a third - of the county’s bus services changing, West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) is encouraging passengers to visit its Metro travel information website at www.wymetro.com to see if their service is affected.

Most of the changes being introduced by WYCA are minor timing alterations aimed at improving punctuality and journey times, although some services will be altered.

Among the more significant changes is the extension of service 12 which will provide better links between Leeds city centre, Middleton and the White Rose Centre.

Meanwhile, passengers in the Pudsey area will also see some improvements to services 4 and 4G, which have resulted from recent public meetings about services in the area.

A new 350 service, between Holmfirth, Denby Dale and Penistone will run on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The new timetables will also be live on the yournextbus service, which provides live, real-time departure details for all bus stops and services in West Yorkshire.

Diane Groom, WYCA’s Head of Customer Services, said: “With a network of around 500 services, calling at 14,000 stops and passengers making almost 180 million journeys each year, it is necessary for the bus companies to alter timetables to reflect customer demand.

“Working closely with bus companies we are concentrating the changes at set times of the year, like the UK rail network.

“This enables us to take every step available to help passengers adjust to their new bus timetables.

“February’s change is a big one but all the new information is now available on the Metro travel information website and will be updated on yournextbus and online Journey Planners when they go live.

“We advise bus passengers to visit the site to see if their service is affected.”

To view the timetable changes, visit www.wymetro.com/changes.