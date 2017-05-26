Locks of love to help charity

A kind-hearted little girl had 14-INCHES of her hair cut off to donate to a charity which helps children with cancer.

Little Anya Buglass-Frazer, nine, who lives in Brighouse, has donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real-hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Anya Buglas-Frazer, before her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

It’s something the Lightcliffe Primary School pupil has wanted to do for some time and she took the plunge at Envy, Commercial Street, Brighouse, last Saturday.

Her mum Tracey, 33, said: “It’s a nice thing for her to do - I’m really, really proud of her.

“It’s something you don’t expect a nine-year-old to come out with - it’s a nice way to show that she cares.

“She was really excited about it and was counting down the days to getting it done.”

Superstar Anya is determined to help others so much that she has already told her mum that she will do it all over again when her hair has grown.

And to top her sweet gesture off, Anya has also raised more than £100 for the charity.

If you would like to donate, visitwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/Anya-Buglass-frazer and for more information about the work of the Little Princess Trust, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

