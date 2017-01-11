University students urged to get vaccinated against meningitis and septicaemia

Public Health England (PHE) are urging all new university students to get vaccinated against deadly meningococcal disease.

The appeal comes after the latest PHE figures showed that less than a third (29.5%) of all young people leaving school last summer had been immunised with the Men ACWY vaccine by the end of October.

There has also been a year-on-year increase in cases of Men W across all age groups - from 22 cases in 2009/10 to 210 cases in 2015/16. As cases have increased, the total number of related deaths has also risen, with one in eight people with Men W disease dying from the infection.

New students, especially freshers, are at a higher risk of meningococcal disease. They mix closely with large numbers of new people, some of whom will unknowingly be carrying the bacteria, without any signs or symptoms, enabling it to spread.

Public Health England introduced a vaccination programme in 2015 to tackle a sharp increase in a particularly virulent strain of meningococcal W disease (Men W) that poses a high risk for new students.

Last autumn, PHE appealed to new students to get vaccinated before starting university or, failing that, soon after arrival. Second year students who missed their vaccination last year are also eligible for immunisation.

Meningococcal disease can develop suddenly, usually as meningitis or septicaemia. Early symptoms include severe diarrhoea and vomiting, headaches, muscle pain, fever, and cold hands and feet. It can kill, or leave people with life-changing disabilities or health problems, like hearing loss, brain damage or the loss of a limb.

The vaccine, which also provides protection against the Men A, C and Y strains, not only protects those vaccinated, but it will help control the spread of the disease in the wider population.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, said: “Many students will have been vaccinated before they left home for university and some will have got vaccinated by their new GP last term. However, for those who haven’t, it is not too late.

“First year students remain at significantly greater risk than most young people from this deadly disease. So I would strongly urge them to go and see their GP to get vaccinated – it could save their life.”

Universities are encouraged to advise students to make sure they tell someone if they feel unwell, and to keep an eye on friends who are ill. Students are also urged to seek medical advice immediately if someone has concerning symptoms, or their condition appears to be getting worse.

Nicola Dandridge, Chief Executive of Universities UK, said: “There has been an increase in Men W cases among young people and we must do all we can to ensure students are aware of the risks.

“Many universities have already taken measures to address the issue, with good results. Nottingham University found that 31% of their students were vaccinated before arrival at university, but following a campus-based vaccination campaign, this rose to 71%.

“The vaccination process is straightforward and universities up and down the country are making sure that it is as easy as possible for students to get vaccinated.”