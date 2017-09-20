‘Get it checked out’ is local resident Shan’s message in Yorkshire cancer campaign

A woman who is now cancer free has featured in a Public Health England campaign this summer to promote raising awareness of symptoms of lung cancer, lung disease and heart disease.

Shan Evans, of Hebden Bridge, spoke about her experience in the campaign, which has been heavily supported by a roadshow at some Yorkshire towns.

The campaign urged people to see a GP if they have breathlessness or a persistent cough, as these are key symptoms of these diseases mand the call comes as a new survey revealed people in the Yorkshire and Humber regions are more likely to encourage others to seek medical help than go themselves.

But early diagnosis is vital to save lives and improve quality of life, with Public Health England urging people to see a doctor if they are getting out of breath doing things they used to be able to do or if they’ve had a cough for three weeks or more.

Shan, who is a supporter of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation, said she was diagnosed with lung cancer after she had been to see her GP about a cough she had had for four weeks.

“Luckily, I was diagnosed at an early stage which made it much more treatable, I am now cancer-free and feel fitter than ever,” she said.

“If you have had a cough for three weeks or more then get it checked out. I have seen first-hand how much of a difference an early diagnosis can make.”

Breathlessness or a persistent cough can be signs of lung disease or lung cancer. Breathlessness can also be a sign of heart disease. These diseases are some of the leading causes of death in England, causing more than 150,000 deaths each year combined.

For more information on these and other health issues, log on to www.gov.uk/government/organisations/public-health-england